Around 300 dogs seized in Nye County animal abuse case

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says around 300 were seized
The Nye County Sheriff's Office says around 300 were seized(The Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nye County couple has been arrested for alleged Felony Animal Abuse in an operation where approximately 300 dogs were seized.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on Monday after a warrant was obtained for a property in Amargosa Valley.

Vasili Platunov
Vasili Platunov(The Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Oskana Higgins
Oskana Higgins(The Nye County Sheriff's Office)

In a Facebook post, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is ongoing, and they anticipate adding several additional charges.

The sheriff’s office is also calling for rescue shelters to assist with housing the dogs recovered. The dogs are not adoptable as of now due to court order, and will not be until the resolution of the court process.

If you are interested in fostering the dogs until then, you can e-mail sheriff@co.nye.nv.us and identify your shelter and the number of dogs you can assist with.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
8-23-22
Hilinski's Hope: Parents of Tyler Hilinski share son's story with Wolf Pack
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out