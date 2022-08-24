Around 300 dogs seized in Nye County animal abuse case

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nye County couple has been arrested for alleged Felony Animal Abuse in an operation where approximately 300 dogs were seized.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on Monday after a warrant was obtained for a property in Amargosa Valley.

Vasili Platunov (The Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Oskana Higgins (The Nye County Sheriff's Office)

In a Facebook post, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is ongoing, and they anticipate adding several additional charges.

The sheriff’s office is also calling for rescue shelters to assist with housing the dogs recovered. The dogs are not adoptable as of now due to court order, and will not be until the resolution of the court process.

If you are interested in fostering the dogs until then, you can e-mail sheriff@co.nye.nv.us and identify your shelter and the number of dogs you can assist with.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.