4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five total fire engines responded to the blaze that did not threaten other structures.

The home was a single level, double wide residence that has been ruled uninhabitable.

No one was injured, but one vehicle was reported damaged.

