2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sparks Police deputies have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting from Monday.

In a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking the lead on that investigation. They say they were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene.

Officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife, and they were advised that shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to Renown Medical Center.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More details will be provided once they become available. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has details is urged to call the WCSO Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

