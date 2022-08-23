WCSO investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead on Monday night.

Officers with the Sparks Police Department were called to a home on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance where someone was possibly armed, said SPD Public Information Officer Nick Chambers.

During the response, a shooting broke out between officers and a person at the scene. That person was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

No other details about what led up to the shooting are being released at this time, including whether a weapon was found on the person who was shot. The identity of the deceased is also pending at this time.

Law enforcement is requesting that people avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

