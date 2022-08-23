Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental

(WCAX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials hailed credited a single fire sprinkler for containing the blaze to one specific area and preventing further damage.

No other information was provided.

