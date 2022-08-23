Silver State Sights – Belmont

BELMONT, Nev. (KOLO) - Belmont, Nevada is one of Nevada’s most well-preserved ghost towns.

Highway 6 is one of two options to get there. You can also go through Fallon and down U.S. 50 to get there, with the time difference being less than 20 minutes compared to going through Tonopah on U.S. 95

Located in Nye County, Belmont was founded in 1865 before ultimately reaching its largest population in the 1870s at about 2,000.

It was around that time it’s famous courthouse was built, which served for 29 years as the county courthouse before the county seat was moved to Tonopah.

As recognizable as the courthouse is, access to the inside is currently restricted.

“The friends of Belmont Courthouse are restoring it so it’s in great condition,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

When you walk down the main road in Belmont several of the most historical elements of the town are highlighted, including the bank which dates back to the 1860s. You’ll also see Dirty Dicks Belmont Saloon, and what was the headquarters of the Belmont courier.

