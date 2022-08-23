Reno financial advisor encourages more women of color to join financial planning career field

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Ashley Hicks joined Edward Jones financial planning group in May 2021, she was one of the first women of color to do so in the Biggest Little City. The lack of representation isn’t just something that occurs here in Northern Nevada, but in the financial planning industry as a whole.

Hicks stopped by Morning Break to talk about being a woman of color in a career field dominated by men. She shares her thoughts on why there are not more women of color becoming financial advisors and how she hopes to change the diversity landscape for the better.

To learn more about Ashley Hicks and her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

