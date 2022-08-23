Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock Blvd. and Oddie Blvd./12th Street to all traffic.

All traffic heading north on Rock Blvd. or 12th Street can turn east or west on to Oddie Blvd., but will not be able to go north past Oddie Blvd. RTC advises through traffic to use Greenbrae Drive or Oxford Avenue.

Businesses within the closure area will remain open.

The Oddie Wells Project will include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities in order to provide safer traffic operations.

The RTC also has plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. A multiuse pathway on Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80 on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side is also in the works.

All phases of the construction are expected to be done by the fall of 2024.

