Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock Blvd. and Oddie Blvd./12th Street to all traffic.

All traffic heading north on Rock Blvd. or 12th Street can turn east or west on to Oddie Blvd., but will not be able to go north past Oddie Blvd. RTC advises through traffic to use Greenbrae Drive or Oxford Avenue.

Businesses within the closure area will remain open.

The Oddie Wells Project will include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities in order to provide safer traffic operations.

The RTC also has plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. A multiuse pathway on Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80 on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side is also in the works.

All phases of the construction are expected to be done by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
The event will be held at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
Ashley Hicks
Reno financial advisor encourages more women of color to join financial planning career field
National Cuban Sandwich Day
Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with one of the best sandwiches in town