Officials hope new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on Aug. 29.

The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and operations at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.

Currently, high speeds on 4th Street mean that cross traffic has a difficult time finding gaps to make turns, creating a risk for increased crashes. At the moment, the intersection is managed by stop signs.

They hope the new roundabout will improve the safety at that intersection.

It will cost approximately $4.3 million and is expected to be done in the summer of 2023, weather permitting.

