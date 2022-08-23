Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday.

It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The free event will feature music from local band White Water, as well as a variety of food trucks.

“Last month’s event was a huge success,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “We encourage families to come out, listen to great music, and have some fun.”

The city will also set up cornhole boards, free gear, as well as information on job opportunities. A free shuttle from the Outlets and Legends Mall will also be provided.

Families are encouraged to bring pop-ups for shade and lawn chairs or blankets. Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.