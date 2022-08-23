Loyola University’s Sister Jean turns 103

By Tre Ward
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved ambassador of Loyola University, turned 103 on Sunday.

The city of Chicago is honoring her by naming a plaza on campus after her. Friends, family and people from all over the community gathered to celebrate her birthday and plaza dedication.

A sign on the plaza reads, “Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza” and “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

Schmidt said she plans on visiting her namesake plaza more often.

“And to dedicate the plaza? That’s something very special. I’ll come more frequently, I know that! I know that for sure,” she said.

Donned in her maroon and gold, whether off or on the sidelines, and cheering for the Ramblers, she makes an impact that goes well beyond the court as an educator and mentor.

Sister Jean gained overnight popularity in 2018 during the NCAA Tournament when Loyola upset Miami.

She said her secret to longevity is eating well, sleeping well and praying well.

She will continue her birthday celebration on Tuesday when she will throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game.

Schmidt said perhaps she should “get better prepared to get to heaven,” but for now, “I’m having so much fun.”

