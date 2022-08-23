KOLO Cooks: BJ’s BBQ gets us ready for this year’s rib cook off with Chef Jonathan Chapin

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even 9:00 a.m. isn’t too early for ribs when you’ve got them as good as BJ’s BBQ. Owner-chef Jay Rathmann joined Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin for this week’s episode of KOLO Cooks.

BJ’s BBQ is always fan favorite at the Nugget Rib Cook Off, which gets underway Wednesday, Aug. 31. Rathmann and Chapin share the art of great rib making, what goes into a delicious bar-be-que sauce, and how important it is to give back to your community.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

