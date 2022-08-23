Jean walkaway recaptured

JEAN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections has recaptured an offender less than an hour after her walking away.

30-year-old Emily Moya is serving an 18 to 96 month sentence for obtaining/using identifying information of another, a concurrent 1 to 10 year sentence for burglary, and is pending a consecutive 16 to 48 month sentence for attempted obtaining/using identifying information of another.

Additional charges are pending.

Moya was determined missing from the area near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas around 3:00 p.m. after walking away from her work crew.

She was located shortly before 4:00 p.m.

