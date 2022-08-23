Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month.

The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.

The event will be free and open to the public, and will showcase local food trucks, live music, an interactive play area for children, culture, and community.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to come learn about our traditions, roots and celebrate with us,” said Jewish Nevada Community Engagement Coordinator Mara Langer. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to share our traditions, enjoy a wide array of delicious food, and participate in festivities. We look forward to sharing the many delightful aspects of our culture with the Northern Nevada community and welcoming them with open arms.”

Jazz vocalist CeCe Gable will entertain the crowd, and food trucks featuring Jewish-inspired fare including Tuk Tuk Yum Yum Frozen Yogurt, and Nice Cream Nitro will be available.

