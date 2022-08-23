Ex-Twitter executive alleges reckless cybersecurity policies

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former employee is accusing Twitter of having major security issues and being mismanaged.

The claims come from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

In a disclosure he sent to Congress and other agencies last month, Zatko said many Twitter staffers have access to sensitive information and central controls without proper oversight.

Zatko also said some of the higher-ups at Twitter have been trying to hide some of the company’s vulnerabilities.

According to the disclosure obtained by CNN, Twitter also allegedly does not properly delete user data after accounts are canceled.

Zatko was the company’s head of security before being let go earlier this year for poor performance.

Twitter also released a statement saying privacy and security are among its prime priorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
‘We believe it is our missing person:’ Officials believe Kiely Rodni’s body was found at reservoir
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
A Russian soldier speaks out against the war in Ukraine after fleeing his country.
Russian soldier speaks out against war in Ukraine