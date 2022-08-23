DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.

But today they called it quits.

“People expect us to have tickets available on the day of the raffle,” says Frank Greenwood, Chairman of the DAV Reno Chapter 1 Raffle. “So, we shut down early to make sure we have a certain amount of tickets available to the public,” he says.

So their departure has nothing to do with lack of sales...to the contrary.

Men and women of all ages have stopped by to buy a chance at winning a Quad, a Hawaiian Vacation, or the grand prize A Polaris RZR Trail Premium. There are other items as well. And there will be door prizes on the day of the raffle this Saturday August 27th. The event starts at noon

One ticket is $10 dollars, a book $100 dollars. It is amazing how far the money goes.

The DAV has purchased vans to get Veterans to and from the hospital for scheduled appointments. They have paid for Veterans to participate in Honor Flights. This year Purple Heart Recipients will make the trek to Washington. There are Thanksgiving and Christmas meals offered to Veterans in need. Money also goes to the annual Wreaths Across America in Fernley.

And that’s just scratching the surface.

“Gold Star Families, Blue Star moms, the coalition in Fernley to make sure our Vets get honored when they pass away,” says Greenwood. “We house Vets who are displaced. We support Family Supper on Plumb Lane. So, if it involves a Veteran, we try our best to support them,” he says.

Come Saturday the parking lot will be filled with raffle ticket holders approximately 2000 of them.

Veterans, and classic cars from the Cars and Stripes will pay a $25 dollar entrance fee and also receive a complimentary raffle ticket.

Pictures taken last year show a formidable. This year is expected to be bigger and better.

The goal this year is to raise $120,000 dollars. With from the community, Greenwood says the DAV can get there.

