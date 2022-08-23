Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash on I-80 near Winnemucca killed one person.

Their preliminary investigation found that a white Buick sedan drove off the left side of the road into the center median while traveling eastbound.

The driver then overcorrected to the right and caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver, 36-year-old Travis Morris of Carlin, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle before succumbing to his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol. If you have any information about the crash, you are urged to call NHP at 775-753-1111.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.