Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with one of the best sandwiches in town

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Cuban sandwich is a glorified ham and cheese. As the name suggests, this toasted, pressed sandwich came from Cuba. But its popularity grew when Cuban immigrants brought the sandwich to south Florida. Now National Cuban Sandwich Day is observed every year on Aug. 23.

On Morning Break, Pignic Pub and Patio owner-chef, Trevor Leppek, brought his rendition of the classic sub to the show. It’s been called one of the best Cuban sandwiches in Reno with his mojo pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles and pickled red onions. Jessica Adams from the foodie-Instagram account, BLC Bites and Bevs echoes that sentiment. Together, they discussed what makes a Cuban sandwich stand above the rest.

Other places in Reno to get great Cuban sandwiches:

Pignic Pub and Patio is open:

Monday - Thursday from 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday from 3 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.