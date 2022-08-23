Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with one of the best sandwiches in town

Pignic Pub and Patio offers the Cubano Ala Plancha which includes mojo pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles and pickled red onions.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Cuban sandwich is a glorified ham and cheese. As the name suggests, this toasted, pressed sandwich came from Cuba. But its popularity grew when Cuban immigrants brought the sandwich to south Florida. Now National Cuban Sandwich Day is observed every year on Aug. 23.

On Morning Break, Pignic Pub and Patio owner-chef, Trevor Leppek, brought his rendition of the classic sub to the show. It’s been called one of the best Cuban sandwiches in Reno with his mojo pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles and pickled red onions. Jessica Adams from the foodie-Instagram account, BLC Bites and Bevs echoes that sentiment. Together, they discussed what makes a Cuban sandwich stand above the rest.

Other places in Reno to get great Cuban sandwiches:

Pignic Pub and Patio is open:

  • Monday - Thursday from 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Friday from 3 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
‘We believe it is our missing person:’ Officials believe Kiely Rodni’s body was found at reservoir
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Ashley Hicks
Reno financial advisor encourages more women of color to join financial planning career field
KOLO Cooks - Ribs with Jay Rathmann
KOLO Cooks: BJ’s BBQ gets us ready for this year’s rib cook off with Chef Jonathan Chapin
Officials say the construction will cost more than $4 million
Officials hope new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
The Belmont Courthouse
Silver State Sights – Belmont