Burning Man bikes in need of repair

Burning man bikes ready for the playa
Burning man bikes ready for the playa(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike here to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving tomorrow for Burning Man she says she can’t get around the Playa without it.

“I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike. And I thought let me put it in a storage unit. Thinking next year, I would come back use it and not have to buy a bike every year…three years went by here I am,” she says.

While her bike needs only air in the tires, Rich Staley says Nora’s three-year storage story is all too common this year just days before Burning Man. And he’s seeing some major problems.

“Have been stored for three years,” says Staley. And now they are coming out of the barn, out of the basement, out of storage that alkali dust is completely caustic, and it rusts everything,” he says.

Staley shows us one such bike chain damaged by three years of Alkali and neglect.

There is no cleaning or soaking that can bring it back. It will need to be replaced.

But unlike three years ago, there are supply chain issues. Some bike parts like a simple tube may not be available by the time Burning Man gets underway.

“Like right now everyone is out of fat tubes,” says Staley. “Those big 24 by 4-inch tubes, they are really hard to come by. I’ve got a couple left, but a couple of burners have already pretty much wiped me out,” he says.

In 2022 Staley says there’s a rush on E-Bikes for ‘Burning Man.” Many clients have sent him the kits and asked him to have the bike put together by the time they hit town. He says we’ll soon find out if that bothersome playa dust will have an impact on the newest ‘Burning Man” trend.

Staley says there will be a slight lull in business in and around the night they burn the man. But right after that the rush will resume as bikes are returned for additional repairs, or to be simply stored until next year.

