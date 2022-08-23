Aha! Airline’s parent company files for bankruptcy

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines (PRNewsfoto/aha!)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aha! Airline’s parent company Express jet announced Tuesday morning they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.

The company, which offered flights between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and various cities along the West Coast, said on its website their filing comes as a result of market and economic conditions.

The bankruptcy filing comes just two weeks after they announced a non-stop flight to Idaho Falls.

They say customers should contact their credit card company for a refund on tickets purchased after Monday, but they will be unable to assist with alternative travel arrangements.

Customers seeking a refund in writing are advised to state their account number, enclose a photocopy of the ticket itinerary or receipt if possible, or indicate the price of the transportation and the date it was purchased.

Those unable to do so can file a claim in the bankruptcy hearing. No payments for baggage claims will be made.

