Washoe County reports 11th monkeypox

The 11th case of monkeypox has now been reported in Washoe County
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting another case of monkeypox within Washoe County.

The department announced Monday morning the newest case was of a male in his 40′s. No other information was given.

WCHD says symptoms of the disease include:

  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash may be painful.
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

