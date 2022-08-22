Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

The scene of two travel trailers that burned in Spanish Springs.
The scene of two travel trailers that burned in Spanish Springs.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM PDT
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way.

There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR reports.

The cause remains under investigation.

Crews remained on the scene for mop-up for an hour.

The Sparks Fire Department assisted.

