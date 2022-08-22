Threat under investigation at Douglas High School

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District says it is investigating a possible threat to Douglas High School.

The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday night about the threat, but says it’s unclear if it is credible.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Dan Coverly and Superintendent Keith Lewis alerted families to the concern.

If there are any developments, families will be notified by 6:45 Monday morning, but for now the DCSO says it will increase it’s patrols of the school.

