Threat under investigation at Douglas High School

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District says it is investigating a possible threat to Douglas High School.

The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday night about the threat, but says it’s unclear if it is credible.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Dan Coverly and Superintendent Keith Lewis alerted families to the concern.

If there are any developments, families will be notified by 6:45 Monday morning, but for now the DCSO says it will increase it’s patrols of the school.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Car and body found in Prosser Reservoir, identity unconfirmed
The scene of two travel trailers that burned in Spanish Springs.
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast