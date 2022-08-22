Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project.

The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start in mid-August on the first phase, which will be of the Faith Valley Meadow Restoration project in Alpine County.

As part of the work, some popular camping sites along Blue Lakes Road will be closed to be used as a staging area for storage and equipment.

“The project is expected to go from mid-August through October,” said Carson Ranger District recreation officer Brian Hansen. " Dispersed camping is still allowed along the Blue Lakes corridor, just not in the areas signed as closed.”

The ranger district reminds people to avoid work zones and keep an eye for construction vehicles.

“This is an extremely important project to the recovery of Faith Meadows,” said Hansen. “The work American River is doing will reverse or halt channel incision, reconnect the stream channel with the meadow floodplain, enhance wildlife habitat, and improve recreation experiences in this popular recreation area.”

