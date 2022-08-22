Rare Nevada fish inches closer to endangered species protections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare fish is taking another step towards achieving endangered species protections.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub may qualify for protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Fish and Wildlife will take one year to complete a review and decide whether to protect the fish.

The fish is a rare minnow with a habitat currently limited to just a single spring on a ranch in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

They were once found in several locations throughout the valley, but have been progressively losing their habitat due to alteration and groundwater over pumping that have put the fish at risk of extinction.

“I’m pleased that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub is getting a shot at the protection that’s needed to beat extinction,” said Krista Kemppinen, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Over-exploitation of groundwater is a huge threat to these fish and the spring they call home.

Over pumping is typically done as a way to grow alfalfa which is then exported to Asia or the Middle East. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, other threats to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub include proposed mines and energy projects.

“This decision highlights just how badly Nevada has failed to manage groundwater for irreplaceable species like the Fish Lake Valley tui chub,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Water levels are falling all over Fish Lake Valley. I hope that Endangered Species Act protection will prompt smarter management of groundwater and save these fish and all the other plants and animals that depend on rare desert springs.”

