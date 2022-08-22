Models, vendors wanted for Reno Experience District fashion show and shopping event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is hosting a fashion show and shopping event Saturday, Sept. 24 and they want you to be a part of the experience.

The mother/daughter duo behind Copper Pointe Studios’ art and jewelry business is Ericka and Bailey McGowan. They two have been on Morning Break in the past teaching jewelry making in Katey’s Craft Corner.

This week, they stopped Morning Break to promote their upcoming fashion show and shopping event at the Reno Experience District (2072 Experience Avenue). The event takes place from 4-8:30 p.m.

Apparel, accessories, fashion, footwear and beauty vendors wanted. They’re also looking for models to be in the event’s fashion show.

Email copperpointestudios@gmail.com to apply.

