Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day

Keeks will be mayor for a day on Wednesday(Options Veterinary Care)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday.

Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran.

Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise go without it. In a press release, the organization said Schieve’s invitation was about “recognizing the value of pets in the lives of Reno residents.”

The dog has been invited to preside at the Reno City Council meeting on Wednesday where he will be joined by his owner and another dog, a chihuahua named Little Bit.

“Keeks represents the many dogs and cats served by Options,” said Bonney Brown, of Options Veterinary Care.

“While many pet owners can pay the cost of an unexpected vet bill using a credit card, this is not an option for some seniors, disabled individuals, and low-income families in Washoe County and surrounding areas. When a pet’s person cannot afford needed veterinary care, it can result in suffering for both the pet and the person who loves that animal. We often hear from people who are willing to forgo their own medication or other necessities so that they can help their pet, but even that sacrifice may not cover the cost of needed care. Options fills this need in our community”

