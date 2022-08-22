Jameson Deals in Reno’s 4-1 Win Over Salt Lake

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Drey Jameson’s stellar start held the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-62) offense in check as Reno Aces (67-50) earned the 4-1 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon in front of 4,779 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Jameson (W, 5-9) tossed seven innings of one-run ball on three hits, two walks and struck out four to earn his fifth Triple-A win. The right-hander has thrown at least seven innings in three of his last five starts.

Camden Duzenack provided the offense for the Aces as the Dallas Baptist product collected a run-scoring double and with two outs in the fourth inning, he smashed a home run in his third-straight game with a solo blast over the left-center field wall.

Dominic Fletcher continued his hot series with a multi-hit effort, including a line-drive double to center field that plated Duzenack with two outs in the seventh frame.

Aces Notables:

  • Camden Duzenack: 2-for-3, HR (12), 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB and extended hitting streak to five games.
  • Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, RBI, R.
  • Taylor Widener: (H, 4), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K’s.
  • Mitchell Stumpo: (S, 5), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.

Reno’s squad will hit the road for a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Tuesday, August 23. After Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

Latest News

Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
Nevada lost key contributors Daiyan Henley, Lawson Hall
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
Douglas’s Chris Smalley preparing to make big impact in freshman season at Nevada
Douglas’s Chris Smalley preparing to make big impact in freshman season at Nevada
Pfaadt Spins Gem in Aces 4-2 Win Over Bees