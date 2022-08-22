Jameson Deals in Reno’s 4-1 Win Over Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Drey Jameson’s stellar start held the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-62) offense in check as Reno Aces (67-50) earned the 4-1 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon in front of 4,779 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Jameson (W, 5-9) tossed seven innings of one-run ball on three hits, two walks and struck out four to earn his fifth Triple-A win. The right-hander has thrown at least seven innings in three of his last five starts.

Camden Duzenack provided the offense for the Aces as the Dallas Baptist product collected a run-scoring double and with two outs in the fourth inning, he smashed a home run in his third-straight game with a solo blast over the left-center field wall.

Dominic Fletcher continued his hot series with a multi-hit effort, including a line-drive double to center field that plated Duzenack with two outs in the seventh frame.

Aces Notables:

Camden Duzenack: 2-for-3, HR (12), 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB and extended hitting streak to five games.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, RBI, R.

Taylor Widener: (H, 4), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K’s.

Mitchell Stumpo: (S, 5), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.

Reno’s squad will hit the road for a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Tuesday, August 23. After Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

