Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon.

They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities.

Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

