Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon.

#TMFR crews assisted by @renofiredept knocked down an approx two acre fire in Verdi east of Cabelas and train tracks. Likely cause from utilities. Crews will be on scene mopping up for a few hours. No injuries reported or structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/TW1zys4o9t — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 22, 2022

They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities.

Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

