Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Duck races are back at the end of the week! The annual fundraiser for the Nevada Humane Society takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 at Wingfield Park.

The purchase of a duck is your chance to win the grand prize of either a brand-new Toyota or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota. Other prizes include, Dine Around Reno Restaurant Package, Extreme Date Night Package and a Staycation Package.

Nicole Theodoulou, NHS’s marketing & communications director, JJ Christy from K-BUL Radio 98.1FM, stopped by Morning Break Monday to remind people to buy their ducks and come on out to Saturday’s Duck Race Festival. This week all the ducks sold will be matched by Petco Love.

The yellow lab/pit mix puppies that were on the show today will also be available for adoption at the Duck Race and Festival.

Duck Prices:

  • Lonely Duck - 1 duck - $5
  • Pride Pack - 2 ducks - $10
  • Quack Pack - 5 ducks - $20
  • Quacker’s Dozen - 13 ducks - $50
  • Beak Brigade - 25 ducks - $90
  • Feathered Flotilla - 50 ducks - $175

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The ducks will race at 3 p.m.

Other activities include: music Lacy J. Dalton, Greg Austin and Sun Ray’s. There will be a beer garden, photo lounge, food trucks, vendor booths, games for kids and more!

To adopt a duck and find out more about Saturday’s event, click here.

