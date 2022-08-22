Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

