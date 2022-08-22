Car and body found in Prosser Reservoir, identity unconfirmed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir.

Deputies say The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are at the scene to investigate the findings.

The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed.

There will be a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee for more information on this developing story.

