BLM seeks comment on impact of wild horse removal

The comment period will last for 30 days(Arizona's Family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking for public comment about the potential environmental consequences associated with the removal of excess wild horses.

The area they are seeking comment on is the area within and outside the Roberts Mountain Complex in Eureka County, Nevada. The comment period will be from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20.

The project from BLM is looking to reduce the number of wild horses to between 110-184 in the area and to implement fertility control techniques to maintain the population over the course of 10 years.

Data related to potential issues, impacts and alternatives will be considered by BLM. Written comments should be mailed to the BLM Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office, 50 Bastian; Battle Mountain, Nevada 89820 or emailed to BLM_NV_RobertsComplexWildHorseGatherEA@blm.gov with Roberts Mountain Complex Wild Horse Gather EA in the subject line.

