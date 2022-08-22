Aces, Wolf Pack come together over weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are 4,400 new students this year at the University of Nevada.

700 of them were in attendance at the Reno Aces games over the weekend.

Call it a soft opening to the upcoming school year, if you will.

“Going to the ballpark is such a classic summer time feel,” said Valieria Koss, UNR’s Assistant Dean of New Student Initiatives. “Getting our families and our students together to do that right after they’re moving into campus...it’s just a great way to start the entire first year experience.”

The Wolf Pack band and cheerleaders welcomed fans in at the gates. Archie, Truckee, Alphie, Alphie Jr. and Luna were on hand. There were new Silver and Blue jerseys, and the leaders on Nevada’s diamonds, softball coach Linda Garza and baseball coach Jake McKinley, threw out first pitches one night. Olympic Diver and Wolf Pack alum Krysta Palmer and AD Stephanie Rempe threw out the others.

“We want them to feel a sense of connection with Reno,” Koss said of welcoming students to the baseball game. “Being able to have this exciting partnership with the Reno Aces just helps welcome all of our families and students to this greater community.”

Staff at the university brought the partnership to the Aces’ attention, and plans have been in the works since the spring.

“This is the first year that we’re really blowing it out into a two-night weekend event,” said the Aces’ VP of Marketing & Communication, Vince Ruffino. “We’re hoping to do this in the future in 2023 and sync up dates to be able to do this again.”

Concession stands had overhauled menus featuring foods in Wolf Pack Silver and Blue. Customized video graphics personalized the experience for those new on campus.

“We hope to bring (new students) back to future games. It’s a win-win on both sides,” said Ruffino.

