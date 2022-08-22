45 violations issued, 1 arrested during anti-street racing operation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested.

The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. The one arrest made was for a person driving under the influence.

The operation was a joint effort between the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Truckee Meadows.

In a press release, the City of Sparks said they will continue to enforce offenses related to illegal street racing “aggressively.”

