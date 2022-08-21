Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

Shots fired graphic.
Shots fired graphic.(Associated Pess)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries.

It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park.

Police said someone called 911 to report shots had been fired from a vehicle. Officers responded but could find no one who had been shot.

“The act was not random and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

