Reno police crack down on school zone speeders and do pedestrian safety enforcement

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement in school zones this week and gave drivers 82 citations and 10 warnings.

The school zone enforcement was from Monday through Thursday and involved 14 officers.

Reno police also did a pedestrian safety operation on Friday in areas that had the most pedestrian-related crashes. Police gave 47 citations and four warnings.

The effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out.’”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the enforcements.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

Latest News

A poll by Trafalgar Group shows GOP candidates leading Nevada's races for Governor and Senator.
Polls shows GOP lead in NV races
The Art of Childhood fundraiser benefiting the Children's Cabinet was held August 19, 2022.
The Art of Childhood fundraiser
Nevada election
Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races
HHS Secretary Xavier Bacerra joined a youth mental health roundtable in Reno, Nev. on August...
Youth mental health roundtable