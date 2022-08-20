Reno police crack down on school zone speeders and do pedestrian safety enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement in school zones this week and gave drivers 82 citations and 10 warnings.

The school zone enforcement was from Monday through Thursday and involved 14 officers.

Reno police also did a pedestrian safety operation on Friday in areas that had the most pedestrian-related crashes. Police gave 47 citations and four warnings.

The effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out.’”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the enforcements.

