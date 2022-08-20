Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group.

The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.

In the Senate race, 46.7% support former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto is backed by 44.3% of respondents. 5.5% are undecided.

You can see the results of the full survey here.

