WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update

Catalytic converter
Catalytic converter(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the sheriff’s office catalytic anti-theft program which hopes to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area.

“I believe that when they see the catalytic converter has been painted like that they are going to move on,” says Jeff Pheasant owner of A Master Mechanic. “Because that’s too much work to try and get that off of there. Especially when it bakes on there,” he says of why a would-be thief won’t mess with a painted converter.

Pheasant’s hunch is proven out by the Sheriff’s Office statistics.

Since the program started up in June, there have been no reporters of catalytic converter thefts in cars who participated in the program.

Residents contact the sheriff’s office and register their car’s VIN number. They will receive a stencil containing that VIN which is then placed on the converter. Bright orange paint was used to cover the stencil.

To date, the Sheriff’s Office has sent out a total of 1300 stickers.

“The manufacturer of the orange paint is out,” says Pheasant. “And doesn’t know when they are going to be able to re-supply and re-stock us with that. So, what the sheriff’s department has done is they’ve given us yellow paint,” he says of the new procedure.

Pheasant says he is able to paint about six catalytic converters a day from folks who make an appointment.

While there are a handful of mechanic shops participating in the program, he wishes more would sign-up. He sees it as a great way to stop an expensive crime.

Jeff says car owners can paint their own catalytic converter.  Locate the catalytic converter, make sure it is cool to the touch. Then use a high temperature spray paint from 1300 to 2000 degrees preferably yellow or other bright color to ward off the thief.

Catalytic Anti-Theft Program (washoesheriff.com)

