WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting another case of monkeypox, bringing the total reported cases in the county to 10.

They say the latest case reported is of a man in his 30′s who did not need to be hospitalized.

More information about monkeypox, including signs and symptoms, can be found here.

