Sex offender compliance sweeps completed as part of Kiely Rodni investigation

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - As part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff and other agencies conducted a sweep of compliant sex offenders.

Partnering with Truckee Police, and regional law enforcement partners from the Placer County Probation Department as well as the Auburn Police Department, the sweeps were conducted throughout the Truckee/North Tahoe area.

Several sex registrants were found to be in violation of their terms during the sweep, which occurred Thursday. One arrest was made, and criminal charges were filed on another.

Such sweeps are made routinely by the Truckee Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.