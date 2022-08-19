School Zone Safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last school year, there were 12 Washoe County students hit by cars. That’s why the Vision Zero Truckee Meadows regional task force is reminding drivers about the importance of being cautious and driving safely in school zones now that classes are back in session. Lauren Ball from the Regional Transportation Commission stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about some of the important things students and drivers need to keep in mind this time of year.

