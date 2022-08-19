Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks responded to a burglary Thursday in which a large amount of money and a handgun were stolen.

They say around 6:00 a.m., Sparks police responded to the 200 block of Greg Street for a report of a burglary that happened earlier.

Police identified Reno resident Daniel Boulter as a suspect, and he was arrested later that day in Reno. After searching a residence in Reno, police found several items stolen in the burglary, including the money and handgun.

Boulter was booked into the Washoe County Jail for Commercial Burglary, Grand Larceny of $25,000 but less than $100,000, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and destruction of property over $250.

No further details were released.

