Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall.

People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”

The food hall, which is the centerpiece of this development, will host 18 vendors, all locally owned.

“Everybody is going to be different and there’s no food that competes against each other,” said Steve Schroeder, general manager of Reno Public Market. “We want this to be that cool hang out, where you want to be and there’s great food to be here.”

The cuisines include staples like barbecue and burgers, Asian fusion and Latino flare.

Schroeder, who is also behind Food Truck Friday said this will be a great next step for those with dreams of becoming restauranteurs.

“Instead of going into a full restaurant with all that it takes and the leasing, the equipment, the development, all the TIs and so forth. This is the lowest entry point any restauranteur or owner wants to get into,” he said. “It will create employment, the sales tax revenue... it’s going to make a great impact.”

A La Parrilla Latin Food’ is one example that made the first cut of vendors.

Andrea Bran and Kevin Panche started the business six months ago, as a way to bring new flavors to the Biggest Little City.

“We really think is going to be a good opportunity for a lot of us small business owners,” said Panche. “We sell Colombian, Guatemalan, and Cuban food. She’s from Guatemala, I’m from Colombia and then we don’t have that kind of food here in Reno.”

A La Parrilla will add new dishes to the menu but will keep many of the classics like their empanadas.

“Don’t be scared to try our food ‘cause it’s really good,” said Panche.

In addition to the food hall, the RPM will also house a stage for performers, and an art collective.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.