Reno man given life in prison for second-degree murder
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years for second-degree murder.
44-year-old Michael Thomas Woods pled guilty in June to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old David Rowe in Nov. 2020.
Woods was arrested by the Reno Police Department following an investigation into the beating death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
That investigation determined Woods had confronted the victim at a house they previously shared and attacked him. An autopsy conducted later determined the victim died of blunt force trauma and sustained a lumbar fracture.
