Reno man given 5 years for receipt of child sex abuse material

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was given five years in prison and a lifetime of probation for the unlawful receipt of more than 14,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

29-year-old Brandon Eric Navarrete pleaded guilty in May of 2022 to receipt of child pornography. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct against our most vulnerable members of society was despicable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue its joint efforts to investigate and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and bring predators to justice.”

According to court documents, Navarrete admitted to downloading child sex abuse material to his thumb drive, cell phone, and laptop. Forensic examination revealed about 13,836 images and 284 videos.

Some of the images and videos, authorities say, depicted children younger than 12, along with others portraying sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort put forth to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to perpetuate the abuse of children,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. “His sentence should serve as a strong reminder that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and holding accountable those who victimize innocent children.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.