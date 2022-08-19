Movie Minute: It’s the battle of the beasts this weekend: lions, Hulks and dragons

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Idris Elba faces a wild animal unlike anything he’s faced before. A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. Beast is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Now streaming on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the newest superhero in the MCU. But Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) really doesn’t want to be a superhero. Sure she turns green, gets huge and has super strength, but that doesn’t mean she wants to fight bad guys along side her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Instead, she’d rather lawyer up instead of “hulking out,” but how long can she tame the beast within her? New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut Thursdays on Disney+.

And finally, one of the most talked about shows of the year premieres on Sunday. Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon takes audiences on an action-filled fantasy with lots of dragons. The first episode debuts on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, with new episodes every Sunday through the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.