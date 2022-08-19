Jury sentences man to 20 years for heroin trafficking

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County DA’s Office has announced the sentencing of a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin.

Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to count of trafficking the drug. He was arrested after a traffic stop by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.

During the stop, the officer saw multiple suspicious circumstances, leading to further investigation. The car was searched, and two large packages of heroin weighing 1,102.2 grams were discovered.

