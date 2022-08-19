Impairment suspected in fatal crash near Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Aug. 6 on I-80 east of Winnemucca.

A preliminary investigation determined a gray Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west when the driver drove off the left side of the road into the center median for unknown reasons.

The driver then overcorrected to the right, causing it to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.

The passenger, 23-year-old Maggie Bringhurst of Logan, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was evaluated on scene and reported to be uninjured.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.