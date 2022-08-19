Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

The brand new Hug High School opened and there are videos of fights there online.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights.

At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced.

The district did issue a statement in response to the fights, saying:

“The overwhelming experience for our 2,300 students on our campus has been a positive one. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance, and we continue to work together.to ensure the safety of all of our students.”

